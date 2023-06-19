Valley Animal Center in urgent need of foster families during kitten season

Fresno's Valley Animal Center is near capacity with over 100 kittens and the no-kill shelter is bracing for even more.

The organization currently has 30 foster parents assisting with more than 90 kittens.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The later start to our warm weather this year means large numbers of kittens are now being born across the Valley.

Fresno's Valley Animal Center is near capacity with over 100 kittens and the no-kill shelter is bracing for even more.

A kitten in urgent need of care was dropped off Monday morning at the center in east central Fresno.

"The kitten was in really rough condition, his eyes were shut. He was really cold and that's not a good sign," said Ruben Cantu, animal care adoption supervisor.

Another three were left nearby later in the morning and six were dropped off in bad shape on Friday.

It's a trend the shelter expects this time of year.

It's known as kitten season, when the climate leads to a surge in feral cats giving birth.

"We have just about over 100 kittens in foster care right now and that can be an extremely hard task to care for," explained Cantu.

Cantu says Valley Animal Center is nearing capacity and needs community support.

The goal this year was to secure at least 75 foster parents to rescue 300 kittens.

The organization currently has 30 foster parents assisting with more than 90 kittens.

"You know, summer vacation just hit for a lot of families so there are a lot of kids at home. Maybe you're a teacher off work and would like to foster some kittens for us," Cantu said.

Cantu says foster families take home all the supplies needed to care for a kitten.

You can also make a difference by donating to the cause.

"We truly can't do what we do without the help of our community out there," he said.

For more details on how you can support the Valley Animal Center and the growing need to adopt and foster, click here.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.