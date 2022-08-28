Super adoption event held at Valley Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thirty-one animals found their forever homes at Saturday's "Purrassic Bark" super adoption event.

It's an annual event that Valley Animal Center hosts to get as many dogs and cats a new home.

Eight different shelters and rescue groups participated.

Ruben Cantu is the Valley Animals' adoption supervisor says adoption events, like this one, are one the many ways the community can help clear the shelter.

"We are a private, no-kill shelter, so some of these animals spend years in our care," Cantu said. "There's nothing wrong with that, but our setup is not built for long-term care. We'd like to have these guys out in a matter of weeks, not months or years."

They weren't able to clear the shelter with the event, but Valley Animal Center invites the public to come in to check out their dogs and cats.

The center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 430 p.m.