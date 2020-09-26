FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lot of time and effort goes into each piece of jewelry handmade by Krysta Collins of Clovis.
Recently, the wildfire destruction made her think of a way to use her talent to help others.
"Seeing it happen so close to home, it hurts. It hurts a lot of people around here. Our hearts go out to everyone that as been impacted humans and animals and nature," Collins said.
Krysta put out a message on her Milky Metals Instagram, calling all makers and artists to come together for a fire fundraiser.
"We have palmer clay jewelry, original art, so we have ink drawings, paintings, photographers. We have a woodworker that made this amazing Fresno sign. It's so incredible," Collins said.
Seven bundles will be raffled out, and anyone can enter to win. Each entry is $5 and you pay through Venmo @Krysta-Collins. There are unlimited entries.
Thirty-nine Valley artists answered the call to help and donated their art, and more are helping.
"It was incredibly touching, sitting there looking at everything. People were willing to create these amazing items to be raffled off and it's incredible," Collins said.
You can search #ValleyArtistCollective to see all the artists involved.
The money will benefit the Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau, Double S Horse Ranch and Fresno American Indian Health, projects all impacted by the fires.
As of Friday morning, about $1,700 had been tallied and hoping to raise more.
Click here to learn more about the raffle by clicking here.
The raffle ends on October 2 at midnight. They will choose winners on October 3.
These artists are truly using the time and talents to help others.
Creek Fire: Valley artists raffle off local art to help wildfire relief efforts
These artists are truly using the time and talents to help others.
CREEK FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News