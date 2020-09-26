Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Valley artists raffle off local art to help wildfire relief efforts

These artists are truly using the time and talents to help others.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lot of time and effort goes into each piece of jewelry handmade by Krysta Collins of Clovis.

Recently, the wildfire destruction made her think of a way to use her talent to help others.

"Seeing it happen so close to home, it hurts. It hurts a lot of people around here. Our hearts go out to everyone that as been impacted humans and animals and nature," Collins said.

Krysta put out a message on her Milky Metals Instagram, calling all makers and artists to come together for a fire fundraiser.

"We have palmer clay jewelry, original art, so we have ink drawings, paintings, photographers. We have a woodworker that made this amazing Fresno sign. It's so incredible," Collins said.

Seven bundles will be raffled out, and anyone can enter to win. Each entry is $5 and you pay through Venmo @Krysta-Collins. There are unlimited entries.

Thirty-nine Valley artists answered the call to help and donated their art, and more are helping.

"It was incredibly touching, sitting there looking at everything. People were willing to create these amazing items to be raffled off and it's incredible," Collins said.

You can search #ValleyArtistCollective to see all the artists involved.

The money will benefit the Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau, Double S Horse Ranch and Fresno American Indian Health, projects all impacted by the fires.

As of Friday morning, about $1,700 had been tallied and hoping to raise more.

Click here to learn more about the raffle by clicking here.

The raffle ends on October 2 at midnight. They will choose winners on October 3.

These artists are truly using the time and talents to help others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoartsocietycreek firecommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 291,426 acres burned with 36% containment
Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze
'When will I be able to visit my property?' Fire evacuation questions answered
Yosemite National Park reopening today after closing due to poor air quality
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 291,426 acres burned with 36% containment
Review of violent Fresno PD arrest to be released next week, officials say
Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed
Body discovered in Lindsay orchard, homicide investigation underway
Creek Fire: How crews are using fire to fight fire
SQF Complex Fire: 144,777 acres burned, 36% contained
Man dies after being hit by pick-up truck in southeast Fresno
Show More
Mountain West will play, Fresno State football will return in October
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
'When will I be able to visit my property?' Fire evacuation questions answered
CA woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
More TOP STORIES News