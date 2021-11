FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since the Pfizer vaccine received emergency authorization for children ages five to 11 last week, Valley Children's Hospital in Madera says more than 660 kids have received their shots.The hospital says its next couple of clinics for kids are already full.Valley Children's remind parents that those looking to get their children vaccinated need to make an appointment through the state's MyTurn website.The hospital is also providing parents with information on vaccines with a series of new videos.The videos are posted on Valley Children's social media pages.