Weather

Storms come as relief for Valley farmers dealing with drought conditions

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Storms come as relief for Valley farmers dealing with drought

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The green beans growing on this Clovis farm were ready to be picked. But now crews will have to wait a few days until the muddy rows dry up.

"This will be machine-picked," says David Sarabian. "Hopefully, we can get the machines in with some sunny weather by Thursday or Friday of this week."

Sarabian says most of the green beans should be fine as drier conditions settle in but there will be some crop loss.

"We'll still get some damage from the beans that are actually in the dirt or on the water," he said. "Mold will show up but that's just part of the business."

The slow, steady rain that soaked his farm was more manageable than the windy storm he watched whip through the bay area on Sunday.

"It's very promising to have water this early in the season," he said. "Hopefully, it will continue, recharge our water basin and get the water table up to where it used to be.

On the Fresno State campus farm, 108 acres of winter wheat were planted early in anticipation of the storm.

Orchard Manager Rob Willmott says the rain will now help sprout the crop.

"How the rain falls naturally usually is way better than having to irrigate your wheat," he said. "Then, you're pushing the water over the soil surface as opposed to it just falling naturally and closing the ground up."

The storm also soaked orchards. The soil is now damp enough to easily disc in between rows without sending dust into the air.

"We're planting all of our acreages with cover crops to add to soil sustainability," Willmott said. "We want to increase as much organic matter in the field as possible."

Cover crops like radish will be planted in between the pistachio trees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnorainfarming
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News