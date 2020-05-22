Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman and her five children were displaced after their mobile home caught fire in Fowler on Friday morning.The fire was first reported just before 2 a.m. at the Valley Mobile Home Park on 8th Street near Golden State Boulevard, just south of Adams Avenue.Firefighters arrived to put out the flames and prevented them from spreading to nearby homes.Officials say the fire started in a shed and spread to the home, damaging two bedrooms.It's believed the fire sparked from an electrical issue. Everyone inside the home made it out safely, and the family is now staying with relatives.