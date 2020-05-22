fire

Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park

Officials say the fire started in a shed and spread to the home, damaging two bedrooms.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman and her five children were displaced after their mobile home caught fire in Fowler on Friday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 2 a.m. at the Valley Mobile Home Park on 8th Street near Golden State Boulevard, just south of Adams Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to put out the flames and prevented them from spreading to nearby homes.

Officials say the fire started in a shed and spread to the home, damaging two bedrooms.

It's believed the fire sparked from an electrical issue. Everyone inside the home made it out safely, and the family is now staying with relatives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fowlermobile homesfirefowler
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fresno creates task force to deal with spots prone to fire
Fresno firefighters battle structure fire of vacant buildings, no injuries reported
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
2 DUI drivers arrested after crash sparks fire in north Fresno building
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dining experience will change now that Fresno County restaurants are reopening
Central California coronavirus cases
At least 2 out of 107 survive Pakistan plane crash, officials say
Suspect opens fire at adults, child outside southwest Fresno apartment
Fresno 'shelter in place' lifts Tuesday, restaurants can open immediately
Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses
Ordinance pushes to reopen Fresno's places of worship
Show More
Supervisors' vote creates confusion for Tulare County businesses and cities
UC system eliminates SAT, ACT testing as student admissions requirement
Once there's a COVID-19 vaccine, will people accept it?
CHP sees spike in 100-mph speeding tickets
Tulare County pastor accused of molesting several children
More TOP STORIES News