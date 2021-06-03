ABC30 Together

Central Valley continues to see rising rent prices

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Central Valley continues to see rising rent prices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monthly rent in Fresno has soared in the past year - giving the city a high ranking residents would rather not have.

Fresno remained one of the country's hottest rental markets.

Apartment complexes with vacancies have immediately drawn people ready to move in - but at prices much higher than they've been used to seeing.

Melissa Mills of Fresno said, "I was flabbergasted. Not only at the rent increase but also, a lot of these places have not done any renovations."

Rent may be on the rise but Housing Economist Chris Salviati with the online service ApartmentList.com said Fresno continued to be one of California's affordability havens.

Salviati said, "Right now, rents in Fresno are up 17% year over year, which is the third-fastest rent growth in the US."

The three cities with the fastest rent growth year over year were led by Boise, Idaho, which saw rents jump 31%. Spokane, Washington, was number two with a 22% hike, and then Fresno at 17%.

The median price of a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno was $1048 and $1304 for a two-bedroom.

But we've been seeing more units now being rented for more than $2,000 a month.

Melissa Mills is a single mom who explained salaries can't keep up with rent increases.

She said, "You have to have three times the amount of income. Well, if you're asking $2100 a month, there's not a lot of jobs out there that you're going to bring home $6000 or more a month."

When some of Fresno's newest apartment buildings are completed this summer and fall, the added inventory's expected to help ease the housing crunch for some renters.

Salviati said, "Fresno is still one of those more affordable markets despite the fact that rents are growing really quickly right now. If you're someone coming from the Bay Area or from LA or San Diego, then rents in Fresno are still looking like a really good deal."

But people who've lived in the Valley for a long time continued to be shocked by how high rent prices have become.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnorental propertyabc30 togetherrentshousing market
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30 TOGETHER
Local leaders working to stop homeless encampments from relocating
Community comes together to build baseball field in Kingsburg
Fresno State professor wins prestigious award
Bulldog grads to be honored at Latino commencement celebration
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News