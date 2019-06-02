crash

Car struck by train as driver tries to avoid railroad crossing stop

The driver got stuck on the tracks while trying to avoid the railroad crossing stop.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A train crashed into a car stuck on the railroad tracks in Southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:30 p.m. on the tracks on Van Ness Avenue.

Police say the driver was traveling southbound from Railroad Avenue when he saw the railroad crossing gate lower. The driver tried to go around the barrier but lost control of his vehicle due to the gravel, getting stuck on the tracks.

Officials say the train was traveling 10 miles per hour when it crashed into the car. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle before the train hit it and was uninjured.

