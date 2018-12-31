VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Southern California home of paralyzed man

A burglar broke into the Venice home of a paralyzed man and stole a laptop containing much of his professional photography work.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES --
A burglar broke into the Venice home of a paralyzed man and stole a laptop containing much of his professional photography work.

Christopher Medak was asleep in his home when he heard a burglar break in around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Medak had been paralyzed from the chest down in a freak bodysurfing accident about a year and a half ago. He heard the burglar break in, but remained quiet out of fear.

His home security cameras captured the man rifling through his home and then stealing a laptop computer.

RELATED: Additional photos and videos of the break-in and the burglar can be seen at Christopher Medak's Facebook page here.

Medak is a professional photographer and much of his work had been stored on the laptop.

"The laptop is one thing, but it's the work he took from me," Medak said. "And there was nothing I could do to stop him."

Neighbors who have seen the video say the suspect looks familiar and may have been around the neighborhood in the past.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact LAPD.
