Vigil held for woman killed after car crashed into tent in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones are mourning a woman who was killed after a car crashed into the tent she was sleeping in.

30-year-old Brianna Britten was killed in the crash around 1 am on Monday on Ashlan near Highway 41.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered at the scene of the crash to hold a vigil for Britten.

Posters featuring photos of Britten and loved ones were hung up along a nearby fence.

Officials say Britten was sleeping in a tent with another woman when 39-year-old Erica Jones hit them with a vehicle.

After the crash, investigators say Jones got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

She was later arrested nearby at Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.

Jones is expected to be in court on Wednesday morning for an arraignment.