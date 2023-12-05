Vine Ripe Tomatoes offering fresh produce all year long

Even when the temperatures drop in the valley, a Hanford farm makes sure families are able to enjoy fresh tomatoes year-round.

"Only it's you have tomatoes at the farmers market in the wintertime. In the summertime everyone produces tomatoes," said Alberto Meza of Vine Ripe Tomatoes.

Meza has been with Vine Ripe Tomatoes for 28 years.

He's constantly checking tomato clusters and trimming off extra growth.

Each plant can produce up to 15 pounds of tomatoes a week.

"Are people surprised you can do that year-round? Yeah sometimes. People think it's incredible. Hey, you brought these tomatoes. You know it's wintertime. We don't have any tomatoes right now," said Meza.

His tomatoes normally sell out quickly because of a loyal customer base.

"The customer is my family. Every week I see their face. This is my customer for 10-15-20 years," explained Meza.

One thing you will notice about these tomatoes grown indoors - their fresh smell.

"The difference is I produce tomatoes ripe on the vine, you know. You know it's tasty ripe on the vine. You smell a tomato. It's a red tomato. You eat the tomato. You eat the tomato and get a juicy flavor," said Meza.

Black Russian tomatoes will take on a darker color as they mature.

Meza says customers love them because they're sweeter.

"It's low acid, Sweeter and flavor."

Alberto also agreed to share his secret to growing large tomatoes.

"You talk to the plant. The plant is same to a human. It's life you know. It's love."

You can find Vine Ripe Tomatoes and other vegetables they produce at the Vineyard Farmers Market at Shaw and Blackstone in Fresno and at the Visalia farmers market.

