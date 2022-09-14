Multiple vintage cars stolen from business in Tulare

Multiple people stole vintage cars over six days starting last Wednesday morning from the storage unit connected to Highway 99 Hot Rods in Tulare.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people stole vintage cars over six days starting last Wednesday morning from the storage unit connected to Highway 99 Hot Rods in Tulare.

"This has never happened to me before," says owner Donald Dillard. "It was kind of a traumatic experience."

It was Monday morning when Dillard received the surprising news that the door to the storage unit was wide open.

"I ran over there quickly to see what was going on and discovered four cars were missing along with parts and tools," he said.

A Model A coupe, a black '65 Impala, a silver '69 Chevelle and a maroon 1934 Ford Cabriolet were taken.

Dillard says these cars have sentimental value and mean more than meets the eye.

"This is a labor of love, a hobby, something we always aspire to have," he said. "They mean more to us than just transportation."

Dillards brother, Darren, is also a car enthusiast and hopes those responsible will do the right thing.

"The people who own these cars, it's a passion, they didn't have them built just to own," he said. "They love them, they built them the way they wanted and now, someone is taking something from them that is family. So they need to come back."

If you've seen the cars or know anything about this theft, you're asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.