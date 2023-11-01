Soccer and beer coming together in Visalia while honoring community

In addition to a recreational soccer league, a celebration of community and award-winning beers are on tap for 1852 Visalia.

Open since August 2022, the league has grown -- just four seasons in, it already has 175 teams spanning all ages and skill levels.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're looking for fast-paced fun on the pitch or a place to socialize while spectating, the South Valley is serving something unique.

1852 Visalia is a first-of-its-kind concept in Central California -- specializing in footy and brews.

"The traction has grown rapidly in terms of the community support and embracing the idea of footy -- small-sided soccer," says Founder and CEO Jeremy Schultz.

Open since August of 2022, the league has grown -- just four seasons in, it already has 175 teams spanning all ages and skill levels.

Sportsmanlike conduct isn't just encouraged -- it's required.

"We want families and kids to walk into the facility and understand that sports is something that brings us together," Schultz said.

Spectators of age can enjoy a lineup of award-winning craft beer.

"Our Mexican lager is our crowd favorite," says brewmaster Will Peltzer.

Like Schultz, Peltzer is a South Valley Native who grew up in the Woodlake Ivanhoe Area. Though he studied Vocal Performance at San Diego State, it was his home brewing and time working for Karl Strauss that launched a career.

"I just made a beer, it was cool, and I just fell in love with it and kept going," Peltzer said.

That drive earned the Hazy IPA "Away Daze" top honors in the most competitive category of the Great American Beer Festival.

"That one is really juicy," Peltzer said. "There's no bitterness in it. I pretty much don't throw any hops in during the boil, which gives it this juicy, citrusy, tropical taste to it," he said.

That gold medal is on display in the taproom, along with a celebration of craft and community.

"We should be proud of where we come from -- we should be telling the story of what the Valley is," Schultz said.

That South Valley pride is on full display, from outdoor murals to the name of the establishment.

"July 10, 1852, is when Tulare County was incorporated, and our home base, where we planted our roots, Visalia, was founded in 1852," Schultz said.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.