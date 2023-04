A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire in Visalia.

Woman rescued from apartment fire in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire in Visalia.

The blaze started just before 10 Thursday morning on Northeast Second Street.

Arriving fire crews learned a woman was trapped on the first floor.

They rescued her after breaking down the door.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.