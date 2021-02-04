assault

2 arrested for assault, vandalism after fight breaks out at Visalia home

A woman and teen are facing assault and vandalism charges after getting into a fight in Visalia, police say.
It happened on Third Street near Pearl on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Sienna Ortiz and a teenage girl got into an argument with a group of people inside a house.

Police say Ortiz and the teen then vandalized two cars outside.

A fight soon broke out between several people, and officers said Ortiz tried to hit a person with her car. The teen also stabbed the same victim with a pocket knife.

Both suspects were arrested.

Officials say the victim is expected to recover.
