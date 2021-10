VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction began on two traffic lights in the city of Visalia this week.A stoplight will be installed at Riggin Avenue and Giddings Street, and the intersection will be widened.A second light will be placed at Riggin Avenue and County Center.In phase one, drivers will not be able to go north on Giddings, and a detour will route north and southbound traffic on Giddings to Mooney Boulevard and Shannon Parkway.City officials say more detour routes will be released when phase two construction starts.The entire project is expected to be finished in October.