Visalia man sentenced for killing of sister in law, serving 20 years to life after pleading guilty

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia courtroom was filled with Mandeep (Mandy) Basra's family as her confessed killer awaited his sentencing on Friday morning.

25-year-old Swarndeep Singh Basra was sentenced to 20 years to life, with a possibility of parole.

He pleaded guilty to killing his sister-in-law back in May of 2021.

Mandy was 39 at the time.

Her two sons saw it happen.

"It was a senseless, horrible loss of a family life and unfortunately, in this case, by another family member," says David Alevezos, a Tulare County District Attorney's Office Chief Deputy.

Swarndeep was sentenced to 15 years to life for one count of 2nd-degree murder, which he pleaded guilty to during the time of the crime.

He was also sentenced to an additional year for the use of a deadly weapon.

He pleaded no contest to a second count of endangering children, which he is sentenced to 4 years for.

His 1,039 days served so far, as he awaited sentencing, can be used as partial credit towards 4 years.

All counts and the one enhancement adds up to 20 years.

But David says because of Prop 57 there is a chance Swarndeep will be eligible for parole before the 20 year mark, that is partly depending on credits for time served.

"It's very frustrating to us when talking to the victim's family because we cannot tell them how long the person who killed their loved one is going to be in prison. We can't do it because we can't say what's gonna happen in Sacramento next year or the following year, we just don't know," says David.

In a statement, the defense attorney, Sarah McNabb, said:

"We are glad that the District Attorney worked with us to achieve a just resolution. Sunny remains extremely remorseful. We hope that everyone involved in this tragedy can begin to find healing and we hope today brought them some peace."

The victim's family was too heartbroken to talk with us, but their sadness could be felt through their tears in the courtroom and impact statements.

One family member said Mandy was always happy, loved life and even treated Swarndeep like her own son.

"Any of these cases are very hard on the family members, they have lost a loved one. In this kind of case, I am sure they have a concern for their safety in the future," explains David.

The family says they still have many questions left unanswered and plan to continue meeting with the District Attorney's office in the coming weeks.

