Teen arrested for shooting and killing man at Visalia gas station, police say

A man has died following a shooting outside a gas station in Visalia early Thursday morning.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen has been arrested for the deadly shooting at a Visalia gas station early Thursday.

The Visalia Police Department says the 17-year-old was arrested during a traffic stop in Porterville later in the day.

Surveillance video from 1:30 Thursday morning shows the moments before 39-year-old Albert Meek was gunned down.

He's wearing a plaid shirt here and appears to argue with someone in a parked silver car outside of Jack's gas station in North Visalia. That person then gets out of the car wearing a gray t-shirt and sweatpants.

We're blurring his face because it's unclear if he's a minor.

The two exchange words, and moments later, the teenage suspect pulls a gun from his waistband and shoots Meek.

The victim later died at Kaweah Health.

"It's very sad, it's very devastating. I feel sorry for the family, and I send my deepest condolences to his family. It's a very sad thing," says the owner of the store, Yakoob Mohamad, who goes by Jack.

He says something so tragic has never happened at his store.

He keeps the property well-lit and has over 36 surveillance cameras.

"As you see in the store, we try to keep positive energy. In the night, we have lights, and it's so bright in the parking lot to make the customer feel safe shopping at night," describes Jack.

The owner says both the suspect and victim were known customers of the store.

He's still in shock over the incident that unfolded and remembers Meek as a good guy.

"He minds his business. He never bothered us. He just came, he is always on his bike, and he came to buy stuff. He was here with his cousin last night," Jack says.

Investigators with the Visalia Police Department have been working around the clock to get answers. If you have any information, you are urged to call them at (559) 734-8117.

