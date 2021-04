VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider died after two crashes in Visalia on Wednesday night.It happened on Demaree Street and Pryor Court around 8:00 pm.Visalia police say the rider was making a turn when they crossed into the path of another vehicle. The two collided, leaving the injured rider in the road.A witness went over to help the motorcyclist, but they were both hit by another passing car.The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.The other injured person is expected to be OK.