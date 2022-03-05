Visalia police searching for suspected arsonist

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the person believed to have started four fires intentionally.
Police say they lit a pile of tires on fire on Mineral King Avenue near Ben Maddox Way just after midnight.
Officers say flames reached a building but firefighters were able to put it out.
Around four hours later, police found a city of Visalia car engulfed in flames at Sante Fe and Center.
A third fire was reported just down the street at Encina and a fourth was found a little further down on Main Street.
Visalia police believe these fires are all arson and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
