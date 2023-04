Officers found the woman lying in the roadway at Houston Avenue and Rinaldi Street just before 2 Monday morning.

Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run in Visalia, police searching for driver

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car in Visalia.

Officers found the woman lying in the roadway at Houston Avenue and Rinaldi Street just before 2 Monday morning.

The driver left before officers arrived.

Visalia police are now investigating what led up to the crash and looking for that driver.