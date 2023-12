Gas leak at Visalia home care facility following crash

Visalia firefighters are surveying damage at a home care facility following a major gas leak.

Visalia firefighters are surveying damage at a home care facility following a major gas leak.

Visalia firefighters are surveying damage at a home care facility following a major gas leak.

Visalia firefighters are surveying damage at a home care facility following a major gas leak.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia firefighters are surveying damage at a home care facility following a major gas leak.

Crews were called to the home on East Houston Avenue off of Cain Street just before 3 am Thursday.

They say a car had crashed into the detached laundry facility, causing a gas leak.

Southern California Edison was called to repair the leak.

The care facility was not affected by the crash.