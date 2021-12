VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fire inside a Visalia home on Thursday morning.It happened around 4:30 am on Walnut Avenue near Sallee Street.Crews say they found flames and smoke inside one of the rooms.Officials say the smoke detectors alerted the three people living inside. No one was hurt, but firefighters did save two pets.Fire officials said utilities were cut to the house while crews investigate the cause of the fire.Authorities have shut down westbound Walnut Avenue at Mooney. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.