New luxury apartments coming to Visalia in early 2024

The 219-unit complex will consist of 32 buildings total and will sit on 15 acres on Akers Street and Riggin Ave.

The one to three-bedroom units will range between $1,850 to $2,600, depending on market rate once they are finished.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ginder Development is gearing up to open its new apartment complex called The Reserve at Ritchie Ranch.

The developers say the complex will have the newest technologies, amenities, and upgraded finishes.

It's welcomed by Visalia City Mayor Brian Poochigian.

"It's always good to have more options. It also adds diversity so we have homes, apartments and gives our residence choices," says Poochigian.

The complex will have electric car chargers, community Wi-Fi, gym, pool, spa and package room.

Poochigian says the city of Visalia is only getting bigger.

As new developments are in the works, more housing options are necessary in the coming years.

The development will cost a total of $60 million.

It's money Ginder Developments say is well invested as they have seen positive outcomes from their last two projects in Visalia.

Ginder Development also mentions, "There is a need for housing in the market, it's a business-friendly city and the construction team is local in Visalia. The location is perfect being across the street from the school and it is where growth in the city of Visalia is."

The Reserve at Ritchie Ranch is expected to be complete by early 2024.

