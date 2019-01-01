rape

Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for raping unconscious woman

On Friday, Tommy Ponce, 53 was sentenced to 44 years-to-life in prison in a Tulare County courtroom.

Updated 26 minutes ago
A Tulare County judge sentenced a man to life in prison for raping an unconscious woman in 2017.

On Friday, Tommy Ponce, 53 was sentenced to 44 years-to-life in prison.

According to court documents, Ponce and the 21-year-old victim randomly met while she was walking home with her boyfriend the night of September 29, 2017. Ponce noticed the victim was intoxicated and offered to help get her home.

RELATED: Visalia man convicted of raping unconscious woman - he had offered to help her get home

Court documents say the woman got into an argument with her boyfriend and began walking home alone. The next thing she remembered is waking up in an unknown vehicle in a different parking lot on Mooney Blvd.

She had scratches and bruises on her body, along with vaginal bleeding. The victim immediately went to urgent care where tests were performed and DNA was obtained which resulted in Ponce's arrest.

Ponce has an extensive criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, domestic violence and robbery.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
visaliatulare countyrapesentencingcourt case
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAPE
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Facility says it's shutting down after incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
TOP STORIES
Series of random shootings terrifies Fresno County families
Fire at apartment complex in Central Fresno, several residents evacuated
'It's terrifying': Fresno school blocks YouTube over Momo Challenge
More blood pressure medication recalled for cancer risk
Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
Arizona man accused of killing his service dog, dumping it
Updated an hour ago
Show More
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in sales
Updated 23 minutes ago
The dangers of getting 'online braces'
Southern California man accused of sex assault on 12-year-old girl
911 calls released in 131-vehicle pileup that killed teacher
Who is throwing rocks at cars and shattering windows near Los Banos?
More TOP STORIES News