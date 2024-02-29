Man found inside Visalia home with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

When police arrived on scene, officers found a man inside a house suffering from several gunshot wounds.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody following a shooting in Visalia early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 1 am on Locust near Laura.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition has not been released.

Officials say they received calls of a person jumping fences nearby and found 24-year-old Zachary Ontiveros.

He was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Police are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.