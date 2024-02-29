WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found inside Visalia home with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

KFSN logo
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Man found inside Visalia home with multiple gunshot wounds, police say
When police arrived on scene, officers found a man inside a house suffering from several gunshot wounds.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody following a shooting in Visalia early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 1 am on Locust near Laura.

When police arrived on scene, officers found a man inside a house suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition has not been released.

Officials say they received calls of a person jumping fences nearby and found 24-year-old Zachary Ontiveros.

He was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Police are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW