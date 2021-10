VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing man from Visalia.Investigators say 63-year-old Jose "Lupillo" Guadalupe Hernandez was last seen by family members leaving his home on Avenue 322 last Friday.He was wearing a white jacket, a white ball cap and blue jeans. He also carries a cane.Deputies say Hernandez frequents Farmersville as well as the north area of Visalia.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.