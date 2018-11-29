CHILD DEATH

Visalia mother charged in death of baby daughter gets 4 years' probation

EMBED </>More Videos

Courtney Johnson was charged with child abuse. Her ex-husband was convicted of murdering her baby girl.

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Courtney Johnson occasionally wiped away tears as her attorney argued on her behalf during her sentencing hearing on Thursday.

It has been more than six years since she was charged with child abuse in connection with the death of her baby girl Peyton. On Thursday, she was sentenced to four years in probation.

After a long trial, her ex-husband, Aaron Rowe, was convicted of murdering Peyton in the second degree this summer, sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Defense attorney Sara Bratsch said her client agreed to fully cooperate with investigators and enter a plea agreement after hearing some of the case's disturbing details.

Peyton suffered traumatic head injuries and numerous broken bones.

"Essentially she's been on probation, your honor, since 2012 and has done an amazing job putting her life back together. She has done everything probation has asked her to do. She has done everything that the district attorney has asked her to do and all law enforcement involved. She testified openly and willingly," said Defense Attorney Sara Bratsch.

But the district attorney's office disagreed.

Prosecutor Brenda Broker said Johnson failed to prepare to testify at her ex-husband's trial, and when she did, it showed.

Broker said Johnson was hostile towards her, but forthright when questioned by Aaron Rowe's defense team.

"It was almost as if she were still in love with that Aaron Rowe and was worried that something bad was going to happen to him. She was almost up there protecting him," said Brenda Broker from the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.

On Thursday, Bratsch asked Judge Joseph Kalashian to at least reduce the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor, but Kalashian said that would be wrong and would diminish the life that was lost.

Ultimately, he said the probation department got it right, and followed their recommendation, sentencing Johnson to four years in probation.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rowe is locked up at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.

He'll be eligible for a parole suitability hearing in seven years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusemurderchild deathchild killedFresnoVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
Girl who inspired Lena's Library book campaign passes away
DA: Pennsylvania mom pushed daughter down steps, killing her
More child death
Top Stories
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
All charges dropped against man jailed for soliciting attorney's murder
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Show More
Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
Ferguson Fire declared officially out after recent weather
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Autopsy report released in murder of Porterville woman
Fresno lawyer files lawsuit against PG&E for 26 Camp Fire victims
More News