Man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Visalia.

It happened after 11 pm Thursday on Ben Maddox Way and Tulare Avenue.

Police say the rider ran off the road into a median, then hit a tree.

He was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

Officers are working to determine what caused the rider to run off the road.

Northbound Ben Maddox stayed open, but southbound was closed from Tulare to Noble Avenue for the investigation.