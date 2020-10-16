pedestrian injured

Man hit by car in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Visalia on Thursday night.

Visalia police say a man in his 60s was crossing the road on Court Street near Walnut Avenue.

The man was hit by a passing car and suffered injuries to his head and arm. Investigators say the man was not using the crosswalk.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene, cooperating with the police.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliavisaliapedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN INJURED
2 vehicles hit Breonna Taylor protesters in Los Angeles
Woman hospitalized after being hit by SUV in northeast Fresno
Good Samaritans pull car off woman after she was hit by car
Merced police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Show More
102-year-old woman survives COVID-19 hospitalization
FDA extends pregnancy warning for common pain relievers
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
Fresno Fire Department planning to hire 45 employees
More TOP STORIES News