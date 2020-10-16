Man hit by car in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Visalia on Thursday night.Visalia police say a man in his 60s was crossing the road on Court Street near Walnut Avenue.The man was hit by a passing car and suffered injuries to his head and arm. Investigators say the man was not using the crosswalk.Officials say the driver stayed at the scene, cooperating with the police.Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.