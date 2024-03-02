Fresno Police believes, based on evidence and statements, the woman hit by the car is at fault for the accident.

Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Northwest Fresno

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno.

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno.

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno.

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno.

It happened after 12 a.m. Saturday on Shaw and Marty avenues.

Fresno police says a car was traveling east on shaw when a woman in her 40's on the center divide stepped into traffic.

The driver was unable to avoid the woman and hit her.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where her condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say based on statements and evidence, they believe the woman is at fault for the accident.