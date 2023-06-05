WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man hit and killed by car in Visalia, CHP says

The CHP says Martinez was not found to be at fault for the crash, but was determined to be under in the influence of alcohol.

KFSN logo
Monday, June 5, 2023 1:42PM
Man hit and killed by car in Visalia, CHP says
EMBED <>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Visalia.

It happened at about 8:30 Sunday night on Highway 198 near Court Street.

Officers got calls of a man stumbling in the roadway.

Before officers could arrive on scene, a driver, identified as James Martinez of Exeter, hit the man, who died at the scene.

The CHP says Martinez was not found to be at fault for the crash, but was determined to be under in the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested for DUI.

The identify of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW