Man hit and killed by car in Visalia, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Visalia.

The CHP says Martinez was not found to be at fault for the crash, but was determined to be under in the influence of alcohol.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Visalia.

It happened at about 8:30 Sunday night on Highway 198 near Court Street.

Officers got calls of a man stumbling in the roadway.

Before officers could arrive on scene, a driver, identified as James Martinez of Exeter, hit the man, who died at the scene.

The CHP says Martinez was not found to be at fault for the crash, but was determined to be under in the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested for DUI.

The identify of the pedestrian has not yet been released.