Police arrest suspect in Visalia cafe burglary

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police arrested a man who they say broke in and stole items from a restaurant.34 year old Ronald Schoonover is accused of burglarizing The Country Cafe on East Mineral King Avenue last night.Police say they found him in the area with items stolen from the restaurant.Schoonover was booked into a Tulare County Jail and faces charges including burglary and resisting arrest.