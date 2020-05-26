homicide

Homicide investigation underway in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police detectives are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to house on Thomas Court near Houston Avenue for what were described as suspicious circumstances.

Investigators say the victim is an adult but did not provide further information.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
