Police search for arsonist who set fire to Visalia R-N Market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arson investigation is underway after someone set fire to the front of a Visalia grocery store on Monday morning.
It happened just before 4 a.m. in the parking lot at an R-N Market on Lovers Lane near College Avenue.
Authorities responded after the security alarm system went off, and found a small fire burning at the front door.
Police quickly put out the flames and determined someone threw a flammable liquid on purpose.
There was no damage to the building. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
