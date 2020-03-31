Police search for arsonist who set fire to Visalia R-N Market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arson investigation is underway after someone set fire to the front of a Visalia grocery store on Monday morning.It happened just before 4 a.m. in the parking lot at an R-N Market on Lovers Lane near College Avenue.Authorities responded after the security alarm system went off, and found a small fire burning at the front door.Police quickly put out the flames and determined someone threw a flammable liquid on purpose.There was no damage to the building. No injuries were reported.Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.