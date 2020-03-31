arson

Police search for arsonist who set fire to Visalia R-N Market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arson investigation is underway after someone set fire to the front of a Visalia grocery store on Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the parking lot at an R-N Market on Lovers Lane near College Avenue.

Authorities responded after the security alarm system went off, and found a small fire burning at the front door.

Police quickly put out the flames and determined someone threw a flammable liquid on purpose.

There was no damage to the building. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliavisaliaarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
Authorities searching for arsonist after Fresno building burns
Arsonist lights two small fires in northeast Fresno
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News