Reopening of Visalia Unified elementary schools delayed by 1 week

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- South Valley students will stay at home a little while longer.Visalia Unified School District officials announced they will delay the reopening of its elementary school sites by one week.Earlier this month, the district received an approved waiver from Tulare County and state health officials to allow elementary schools to bring back students for in-person learning.The original plan was for students to return November 30th.That's now been delayed by one week with the new scheduled reopening set for December 7th.