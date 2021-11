VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.Officers say both of those victims were innocent bystanders.Gunfire broke out near the intersection of Locust and Main Streets just before 11 o clock on Friday night.Police arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.Just minutes later, another man who was at the same scene drove himself to the hospital with a bullet wound to his foot.Detectives say both of these victims were unintended targets from a nearby shooting.Both men are expected to survive their injuries.