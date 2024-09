1 killed in single-car crash in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a single-car crash in Visalia late Wednesday night.

The Visalia Police Department says it happened at about 11:15 pm on Noble Avenue near Ben Maddox Way.

Police say the driver crashed into a railroad crossing pole. When they arrived, they found the driver pinned in the vehicle.

Fire crews were able to get the driver out of the car, but they were declared dead at the scene.

Police have not said if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.