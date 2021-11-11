Visalia Vietnam War veteran passes away at 76

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia Vietnam veteran is being laid to rest.
Family and friends are remembering David DeMello.
The 76-year old Army veteran passed away last month.
DeMello served two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.
His wife of 13 years says he loved his country.
He always told her he wouldn't think twice about serving his country again.
"He volunteered for his country at a time when people were being drafted," says Tammy DeMello. "He got an honorable out if he wanted medical and he chose to serve. He wanted to serve his country and he wanted to be a part of the military brotherhood."
A funeral service will be held for DeMello Friday at 11 am at the Visalia Cemetery.
DeMello will receive full military honors, and Patriot Guard Riders will be present.
A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses.
