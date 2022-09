Bulldog Breakdown: Von Webb back as assistant for Fresno State basketball

This will be his second stint at Fresno State after coaching in the early 2000s under Ray Slopes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday, the Fresno State men's basketball team starts practicing for a new season.

In the 90s, Von Webb was the head coach at Washington Union High School, where he led the Panthers to two state titles.

Vonn says he's thrilled to have "coach" back in his title.