Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to name its new baby lemur

Their newest addition: a red ruffed lemur, which is a critically endangered species.
He was born last month and is already out - so visitors can see him in person. As you're walking towards African Adventure or Safari Cafe, you'll see the exhibit he is in.
As the zoo celebrates his arrival, they're asking for help in giving the 1-month-old a name.
They've created a poll and are asking everyone to make their selection by July 20.
The names they have come up with are names from the Malagasy language, including 'Sava' and 'Rambo', which means 'tail'.
