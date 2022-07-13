Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to name its new baby lemur

The zoo has created a poll so you can help decide what the 1-month-old red ruffed lemur's name will be.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo family has grown by one and the zoo needs help in giving him a name.

Their newest addition: a red ruffed lemur, which is a critically endangered species.

He was born last month and is already out - so visitors can see him in person. As you're walking towards African Adventure or Safari Cafe, you'll see the exhibit he is in.

As the zoo celebrates his arrival, they're asking for help in giving the 1-month-old a name.

They've created a poll and are asking everyone to make their selection by July 20.

The names they have come up with are names from the Malagasy language, including 'Sava' and 'Rambo', which means 'tail'.

To help the zoo name their new addition, click here.

