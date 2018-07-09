Wanted man bites bicep of Sheriff's sergeant

A wanted suspect was arrested in Madera County, but before he could be handcuffed, he bit the bicep of a Sheriff's sergeant.Sergeant Larry Rich was out on patrol in Oakhurst on Friday, July 6 in Oakhurst when he spotted 35-year-old Kirk Yeterian, who had run from another deputy the previous day.When Sgt. Rich tried to speak to Yeterian, he started running towards Oakhurst Park. When Sgt. Rich caught up with Yeterian, he started to fight and bit down on the law enforcement officer's left bicep.Yeterian was eventually taken into custody and now faces charges for battery on a peace officer, obstruction/resisting, two felony warrants, and four misdemeanor warrants.Sgt. Rich was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and treated for his injuries. He has been cleared to return to full duty.