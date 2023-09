City crews are working to fix a water main break in Clovis on Monday.

Water main break leads to road closure in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- City crews are working to fix a water main break in Clovis on Monday.

It happened around 4:30 on Sunnyside between Alluvial and Birch Avenue.

Officials say the roads should be back open around 7:30 pm.

There are currently no customers without water.

A cause for the break is still being determined.