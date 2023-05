Crews are working to repair a water main break in southeast Fresno.

Crews working to repair water main break in southeast Fresno, road closure in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break in southeast Fresno.

It was first discovered at about 3 am Monday on Church Avenue between Willow and Chestnut, near Terronez Middle School and Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School.

It is not known what led to the water line break.

Crews are on the scene to shut the water off, make repairs and clean up the mess.

Church Avenue is closed between Willow and Chestnut.

Drivers in the area will need to take a detour.