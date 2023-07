Fresno County's main courthouse is closed due to a water main break.

Operations at that courthouse are now suspended, and afternoon hearings will be rescheduled.

Officials say a construction project at Courthouse Park Monday morning resulted in the break, impacting the water supply to the main courthouse on Van Ness Avenue and Fresno Street.

Officials say the temporary closure is only for the main courthouse.

All other court locations will operate as scheduled.