Man airlifted to hospital after water rescue at Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after a water rescue at Millerton Lake Friday night.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were called to the lake at 6:10 p.m. Friday after a 21-year-old man jumped off the courtesy dock without a life vest.

A sergeant with the sheriff's office says the 21-year-old does not know how to swim and knew that before going into the water.

Deputies were able to recover him and did CPR for 15 to 20 minutes.

He was later airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown but deputies say he has a pulse.

