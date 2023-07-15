  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man airlifted to hospital after water rescue at Millerton Lake

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Saturday, July 15, 2023 2:48AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after a water rescue at Millerton Lake Friday night.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were called to the lake at 6:10 p.m. Friday after a 21-year-old man jumped off the courtesy dock without a life vest.

A sergeant with the sheriff's office says the 21-year-old does not know how to swim and knew that before going into the water.

Deputies were able to recover him and did CPR for 15 to 20 minutes.

He was later airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown but deputies say he has a pulse.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW