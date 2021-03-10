Major thunderstorm sweeps through Fresno, warning issued for rain, hail

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fresno CA, Easton CA, Calwa CA until 3:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/sfUcxAK97l — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 10, 2021

It’s coming down in Fresno. I captured this lightning strike near Central Fresno. What are conditions looking like in your area? @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Gpr68KLoji — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 10, 2021

Booming hailstorm came through the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/lu2jknQ2Ir — Dale Yurong (@DaleYurongABC30) March 10, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major thunderstorm is sweeping through the Valley, bringing hail, rain, and thunder.The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Central California, which remains in effect until 3:30 pm.Parts of the Valley saw wind gusts of up to 60 mph, and quarter-sized pieces of hail.Authorities warned that the hail may cause damage to property and vehicles.The storm was accompanied by thunder and lightning in many parts of the Valley.The NWS is urging residents to move indoors, to an interior room on the lowest floor of their building, warning that continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm."Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning," the NWS said.