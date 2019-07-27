Accuweather Forecast: Heat Advisory Still In Effect

Happy Friday!The Central Valley is drying out after a few showers and thunderstorms overnight. Expect more sunshine this afternoon with another round of triple-digit heat. Today's high temperatures will be from 101 to 106 degrees with a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. this evening. Valley temperatures heat up to extreme levels this weekend. Highs will be from 106 to 110 degrees with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for both Saturday and Sunday. Records high temperatures in the Central Valley will be challenged throughout the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms activity will continue in the highest elevations of the Sierra today with high temperatures in the mid-70s to the mid-80s.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.