Accuweather Forecast: Mild and sunny weekend

Once the morning showers pass, the weekend will be mild with clouds and sun. A passing shower is expected Monday with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Snowfall will be above 7,500 feet in the high sierra. Temperatures in the 80s arrive late next week.
Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.
