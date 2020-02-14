Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Mild and sunny weekend

By , and
Once the morning showers pass, the weekend will be mild with clouds and sun. A passing shower is expected Monday with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Snowfall will be above 7,500 feet in the high sierra. Temperatures in the 80s arrive late next week.

Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.
Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor
One suspect dead after chase leads to deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Caltrans allows food trucks to operate in rest areas to help support truckers
Show More
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
More TOP STORIES News