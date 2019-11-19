Accuweather Forecast: Rain And Snow

Warm once again this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will gradually start to build in this afternoon and winds will pick up to 10-15 mph. Tonight there is a slight chance for some pop up showers mainly for the Foothills and some snow for the higher elevations, however most of it will occur tomorrow. Be aware we could see some dense fog to start off your Wednesday morning. Highs will dip into the 60s and they'll be a chance for spotty showers across the Valley and snow will continue for the higher elevations. There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Kern County Mountains to the Southern Sierra Nevada from tonight until Thursday afternoon. By Thursday we will dry out for the rest of the week with temperatures staying in the 60s.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.